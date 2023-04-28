Officers with the Reno Police Department issued 53 traffic citations and gave 5 warnings during a pedestrian safety operation Friday.
Seven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas they have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes.
Officers focused their efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals.
If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.
For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”
The safety operation was able to be conducted thanks to a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.