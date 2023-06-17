The Reno Police Department recently announced the one of their K-9 units is retiring after 6 years of service.
K-9 Rone was born February 2, 2016 and is a Czech shepherd.
He began his career in Law Enforcement on June 16, 2017.
K-9 Rone served a dual purpose in narcotics and patrol and has been on many deployments where he has been an amazing benefit and asset to the community.
"Rone, thank you for protecting and serving the City of Reno and we hope you get all the treats and toys you can handle during your retirement," The Reno Police Department said in a Facebook post.