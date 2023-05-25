Reno Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of firing a 'high-powered rifle' in the air outside a local youth wrestling facility in March.
On March 7 around 7:15 P.M., Reno Police Officers responded to the area of 1141 California Ave. on the report of shots heard.
During a subsequent investigation it was discovered that 2 suspects had gotten into a verbal argument with parents at a local youth wrestling facility.
Police say the 2 suspects returned moments later and fired multiple shots in the air from a high-powered rifle while leaving the area in a dark colored 4-door sedan.
Although no one was injured, police say there were multiple juveniles and family members in the area.
The photos are believed to be the suspects as they visited a local retail store prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411 keyword – SW.
Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.