Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week.
On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street.
A short time later, two suspects entered the back seat of the victims vehicle.
Police say one of the suspects discharged a gun and demanded that one of the victims drive to a different location.
The victims were then forced out of the vehicle and the suspects fled with the victims cash and vehicle.
The suspects are described as 2 white male adults, one bald, one with brown hair, with dark clothing.
The stolen vehicle is described as a Black 2016 Ford Explorer, Seahawks & Oregon Ducks stickers, NV personalized plate.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Reno Police at (775) 334-2175
Case number 22-21026