Reno Police Made 1 Arrest and Issued 61 Citations in Pedestrian Safety Enforcement

During June 2 and 3, The Reno Police Department provided extra enforcement in areas where there are more pedestrian crashes, and where it's received complaints from residents about the safety of people walking.
Officers focused on both drivers and pedestrians who are not following the proper safety laws.
Reno Police issued 61 traffic citations in total, gave 17 warnings, and arrested one person for a misdemeanor.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks, and bridges for pedestrians, as well as obey all traffic signs or signals.
If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.
Drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing cars that are stopped for people walking. A good rule of thumb for everyone is to, “Look up and look out.”
The Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety are reminding drivers and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and abide by laws designed to protect all road users.
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website.
(The City of Reno and the Reno Police Department contributed to this story.)