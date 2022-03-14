On Saturday, March 12th, the Reno Police Department conducted a D.U.I. saturation patrol in an effort to make roads safer. Officers worked throughout the day to locate impaired drivers on city streets.
Officers made 5 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 3 traffic citations and gave 45 warnings for various violations.
The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver. The DUI saturation event was funded by the Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.