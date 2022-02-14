...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. Gusts up to 65 mph possible in wind prone
locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
restrict travel for high profile vehicles, and impact outdoor
recreation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans
as winds could blow these items away. The best thing to do is
prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water
on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the
event of a power outage.
&&
...Return to Winter with slick and icy commute possible Tuesday
Morning...
A fast moving low pressure system will move over eastern California
and western Nevada through Tuesday. Gusty winds, a period of rain
and snow, and much cooler temperatures will sweep through the
region which may impact travel during the Tuesday morning commute.
* Winds: Southwest to west winds up to 50 mph ahead of a cold
front will continue into tonight or early Tuesday morning. Wind
prone areas along US-395 may gust up to 60 mph, with Sierra
ridge gusts up around 100 mph. Winds will shift to the north
Tuesday with gusty northeast to east ridge winds over the
Sierra Tuesday night into Wednesday.
* Rain/Snow: A band of rain and snow will move southward from this
evening through Tuesday morning. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are
possible for the Tahoe Basin northward into Sierra, Plumas, and
Lassen counties, and for locations near and above 5000 feet
including the Virginia Highlands in western Nevada. For
elevations below 5000 feet in western Nevada, rain will turn to
snow, with snow amounts ranging from a dusting up to one inch.
* Temperatures: Sharply colder temperatures near or below freezing
will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. Slick patches could
form, especially on roads near and above 5000 feet. Slow down
and allow extra travel time for Tuesday morning.