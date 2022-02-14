Reno Police

The Reno Police Department conducted a D.U.I saturation patrol on Super Bowl Sunday that resulted in five arrests.

During the course of the patrol, officers made 22 stops for suspected impaired driving. After an investigation into each stop, police made five arrests for driving under the influence. 

Four officers worked throughout the afternoon and nighttime hours and were solely responsible for locating impaired drivers.

This event was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety in an effort to make roadways safer for the public.