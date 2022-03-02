Weather Alert

...COLDER CONDITIONS RETURN FRIDAY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND WITH SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE... Warm and dry conditions will continue through Thursday, but a series of weak weather systems will bring a return to colder winter conditions late Friday through this weekend. While some uncertainty remains for where snow falls especially by the weekend, anyone planning travel especially early Saturday should be prepared for areas of slick roads and possible delays. * The first system will be the weaker of the two and will provide light rain with mountain snow late Thursday night through early Friday afternoon, mainly south of US-50. Although snowfall totals are expected to be on the light side, some travel impacts could be encountered for higher elevation segments of US-395 in Mono County and around Mammoth Lakes. * A colder air mass will move quickly across all of eastern California and western Nevada Friday night, with bands of snow showers developing through Saturday. Overall snowfall amounts are likely to be light again, but with colder air in place any snow that falls could produce slick travel conditions even in lower elevations, especially for Saturday morning. Additional light snow showers are possible through the remainder of the weekend.