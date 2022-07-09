The Reno Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 69-year-old woman.
On July 9, 2022, officers responded to the 2700 block of Dahlia Way (Northeast Reno) in reference to a missing subject.
An investigation revealed that 69-year-old Maria Asuncion walked away from her family at approximately 11:28 a.m. and has yet to return or be located.
RPD say Maria has a diminished mental capacity and may be confused.
Maria is described as approximately 5'00", 110 lbs with short gray hair and speaks spanish only.
Maria was last seen wearing black pants, sandals and a purple or blue shirt carrying two (2) white and blue bags.
If anyone locates Maria, please call non-emergency dispatch at (775) 334-2677.
Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, or call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900 or go online at www.secretwitness.com.