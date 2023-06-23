The Reno Police Department and S.A.V.E. Volunteers (Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort) are teaming up to help protect kids in case they were to go missing.
On Thursday,RPD and SAVE are held a pop-up fingerprinting event at the West Street Plaza and also provided free child ID kits.
Law enforcement recommends that children be fingerprinted because prints do not change over time like physical appearances. Police will not keep the fingerprints, instead, parents or guardians will take them home and will only be needed in case of emergency.
In addition to fingerprinting your children, law enforcement recommends that parents update the photo of their kids in the child ID kits at least once a year.
Parents/guardians that missed the event can pick up the kits at the Reno Police Department at 455 E. Second Street.