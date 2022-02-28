The Reno Police Department and Reno Fire Department are in the area of north Reno responding to a hazmat incident involving an officer.
2 News can confirm that a Reno Police Officer was in the back of a REMSA Ambulance and has been transported to the hospital after potentially being exposed to fentanyl.
The incident occurred near the area of North McCarran Blvd and North Virginia Street around 6:30 pm Monday night.
The condition of the officer is unknown at this time and it is unknown what led up to the potential exposure.