The Reno Police Department is providing some useful tips on how to keep your construction site secure.
Lock up or take home any tools or supplies.
If items are going to be left onsite, make sure they are in a secured area or placed in containers that are not easily carried away.
Copper and other metals are a prime target for theft.
Secure doors, gates, and windows with sturdy locks that are tamper and cut resistant.
Making access difficult and time consuming will deter burglars.
Keep areas well lit.
Burglars look for dark areas to conceal their activities.
If budget allows, hire security or install cameras to monitor your site.
Inexpensive self-monitored systems are easy to install if Wi-Fi access is available.
(Reno Police)