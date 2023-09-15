The Reno Police Department has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting on Yori Avenue earlier this month.

Officers originally responded to the area to a reported stabbing early Monday on September 4th. That's when officers found the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Sherman Crutcher armed with a fillet knife.

He later died at the hospital.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to the hospital.

*** Warning: The video may be graphic for some viewers.

Police say no officers were hurt during this incident.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and assisted by the Sparks Police Department.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation, with no outstanding suspects or threats to the public.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness to 775-322-4900.