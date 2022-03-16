Reno Police have ruled a 16-year-old's suspicious death a homicide and are now looking for two men in connection.
Police say they found the unidentified teen's body when they responded to a burglary on Cornwall Circle in the Raleigh Heights neighborhood on March 8th.
The two men were seen leaving the home around 9 p.m. on March 7th.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188, or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.