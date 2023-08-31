Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Eva Salinas was last seen in the area of 1810 Silverada Blvd. in Reno. She suffers from Alzheimer's and requires medication.
Salinas is pictured below:
She is described as a white woman that stands at five feet four inches and weighs around 165 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black blouse, dark blue with white flower print shorts and slip on shoes.
Salinas also wears glasses and uses a walking cane.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.