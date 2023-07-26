The Reno Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered member of the community.
61-year-old Tommie Ray Boderlon was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. inside his residence at 148 Gold Hill Avenue, Reno, Nevada.
When family members woke up around 9 a.m. they were unable to find him within the home.
Tommie suffers from dementia and uses a cane to assist him in walking.
He is described as a 6 foot 1 inch man, weighing 180 pounds with dark colored hair and eyes. He was was last seen wearing blue baseball cap, dark green sweatshirt, light blue shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes. It is possible Tommie could be in the area of Stead Boulevard, Reno.
Tommie has no phone or money in his possession.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(Reno Police Department)