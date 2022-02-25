February 25, 2022 UPDATE:
The Reno Police Department has obtained video surveillance of the second vehicle that struck a pedestrian who was already injured after being hit by a previous car.
On Thursday, February 3rd, 59-year-old Edward Cater from Reno was fatally killed after being hit by two cars on the 2800 Block of Kietzke Lane.
while the driver of the first car checked to see if Cater was ok, the driver of the second car that hit him drove off.
Reno Police are looking to speak to the driver of the second car that hit Cater and have released an image of the suspected car involved.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141 or contact secret witness at 775-322-4900
-----------
ORIGINAL STORY:
One person is dead after being hit by two cars in Reno Thursday night.
Reno Police responded to the incident just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kietzke Lane.
Reno Police say a car was traveling south on Kietzke when it hit a pedestrian crossing the road, mid-block.
The unidentified victim is only described as a white man in his mid to late 50's.
After the man was already down, authorities say he was then struck by a second car also traveling down the road.
After stopping for a brief moment, the second car fled the scene. It is described as a light colored SUV similar to a Toyota Sequoia.
The man was taken to Renown where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at (775)334-2141 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.