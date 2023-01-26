Reno Police need your help finding the driver of a car that hit someone near the intersection of Mill Street & Kirman Avenue.
Police say the unidentified man was illegally lying on the roadway when he was hit, just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the light-colored Chrysler 200 did not stop and continued east on Mill Street.
The pedestrian was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.