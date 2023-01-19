Reno Police need your help finding a man reported missing from his assisted living home this week.
Police say 77-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on January 14.
He is described as white. 5'10", 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing the same tan hat and black and blue jacket as in the photo.
Police say although he is in good health, it is unusual for Robert not to return to his residence at the assisted living center. Robert tends to like the downtown area and local downtown casinos.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department at 334-2226 or 334-COPS.
RPD Case #23-808