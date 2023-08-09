Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing near a 7-Eleven store on Silverada Blvd. in Reno late Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. near Oddie Blvd.
Police say the unidentified victim was stabbed after an argument and was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
The suspect remains on the loose, but police believe this is an isolated incident.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.