The Reno Police Department (RPD) wants to warn residents about a phone scam going around.
RPD has received reports of scammers posing as Officers or Sergeants with the Reno Police Department.
During these calls, the scammers tell victims that they need to receive payment for ongoing legal matters in order to avoid arrest.
Police say the scammers then give actual officers’ names, so that if the victim researches the call it will appear legitimate.
The Reno Police Department says it does not collect payments for warrants, traffic citations, or other legal matters. If you receive a call from an individual requesting payment, hang up.
If you are concerned that it may have been a legitimate phone call, you can contact the Reno Police Department Records division.