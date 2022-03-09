The Reno River Festival returns this May!
This year's event, scheduled for May 7-8, also features live music performances by more than 20 local and national acts, craft beer and hard seltzer tours, food and craft vendors.
The Reno River Festival began in 2003 to celebrate the completion of the Truckee River Whitewater Park.
Tickets start at $10 and are valid for both days of the festival. Kids 17 and under and dogs are free.
And new this year - a portion of the proceeds from pre-purchased tickets go to benefit one of three charities. Festivalgoers can choose the charity of their choice at checkout.
- Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful
- The Nevada Humane Society
- High Fives Foundation