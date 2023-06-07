The Reno River Festival runs Friday through Sunday at Wingfield Park in Downtown Reno.
The community is invited to hear live music on two different stages with food trucks, craft artists and vendors, an adventure park with mechanical rides, a professionally guided rafting tour down the Truckee River, free kickboxing and yoga classes, as well as a scavenger hunt.
There will be a Y2K themed night on Friday night.
Festival tickets are $10 each for those 18 and over. One ticket is valid for all three days of the festival. Guests can also bring their dog for free.
The RiverFest is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can purchase tickets or find more information on the event here.