The Reno Rodeo Foundation was at Renown Children's Hospital Friday to award surprise wishes to four patients.
This year, the Reno Rodeo Foundation is distributing a total of $36,000 in wishes.
The generous list of wishes being granted this year includes the following:
- Pediatric Hospital Bed and Supplies for a 7-year-old boy who continues to suffer medical challenges from a near drowning when he was a toddler.
- Hydro/Aquaponics equipment for a patient who loves farming so she can grow her own fruit and vegetables.
- Lodging and expenses to travel to Texas to see the only doctor specializing in treating a rare disease for a 1-year-old young man.
- Concert tickets and travel expenses to help a 12-year-old girl that is recovering from a condition where she is relearning to walk again.
Since 2003, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has chosen children nominated by local hospitals to receive a special “Rodeo Wish” with funding to help enhance their quality of life.