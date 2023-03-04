Card sharks and creatives joined forces with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support deserving children and their families at this year’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” fundraising event.
Attendees indulged their competitive streak with Texas Holdem and honed their artistic side with laid back painting and sipping.
All proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will fund scholarships and support children and teens with extraordinary needs in 14 Northern Nevada counties.
“We are thrilled to bring back this fun event that directly supports the Foundation’s mission,” said Reno Rodeo Foundation Executive Director, Clara Andriola. “Every donation makes a huge difference in the lives of many kids in our community.”
The 1st place winner took home a $1,000 prize and a custom championship belt buckle, 2nd place won $500 and 3rd place collected $250.
For more information, visit renorodeofoundation.org.