Card sharks and creatives joined forces with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support deserving children and their families at this year’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” fundraising event.

Attendees indulged their competitive streak with Texas Holdem and honed their artistic side with laid back painting and sipping.

All proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will fund scholarships and support children and teens with extraordinary needs in 14 Northern Nevada counties. 

​​“We are thrilled to bring back this fun event that directly supports the Foundation’s mission,” said Reno Rodeo Foundation Executive Director, Clara Andriola. “Every donation makes a huge difference in the lives of many kids in our community.”

 The 1st place winner took home a $1,000 prize and a custom championship belt buckle, 2nd place won $500 and 3rd place collected $250.

For more information, visit renorodeofoundation.org.

