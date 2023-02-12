Card sharks and creatives can join forces with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support deserving children and their families at this year’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” fundraising event at New West Distributing on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
Attendees can indulge their competitive streak with Texas Hold’em or hone their artistic side with laid back painting and sipping. All proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will fund scholarships and support children and teens with extraordinary needs in 14 Northern Nevada counties.
“We are thrilled to bring back this fun event that directly supports the Foundation’s mission,” said Reno Rodeo Foundation Executive Director, Clara Andriola. “Every donation makes a huge difference in the lives of many kids in our community.”
Poker buy-in is $100 per person or $900 for a table of 10. Players must be 21 or older to participate in the poker tournament. Photo ID checked at the door. The 1st place winner will take home a $1,000 prize and a custom championship belt buckle, 2nd place wins $500 and 3rd place wins $250.
Paint is also $100 per person. All prices include tasty bites and libations, or attendees can purchase a food-and-drink-only pass for $30. Meeting and eating begins at 6 p.m. with dealin’ or painting kicking off at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This impactful event is presented by LP Insurance with support from Nevada Payroll Services. For more information or to reserve a spot for “Paint or Poker for a Purpose,” visit renorodeofoundation.org. Registration deadline is Feb. 27.