Reno Rodeo

Reno Rodeo

Card sharks and creatives can join forces with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support deserving children and their families at this year’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” fundraising event at New West Distributing on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. 

Attendees can indulge their competitive streak with Texas Hold’em or hone their artistic side with laid back painting and sipping. All proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will fund scholarships and support children and teens with extraordinary needs in 14 Northern Nevada counties. 

​​“We are thrilled to bring back this fun event that directly supports the Foundation’s mission,” said Reno Rodeo Foundation Executive Director, Clara Andriola. “Every donation makes a huge difference in the lives of many kids in our community.”

Poker buy-in is $100 per person or $900 for a table of 10. Players must be 21 or older to participate in the poker tournament. Photo ID checked at the door. The 1st place winner will take home a $1,000 prize and a custom championship belt buckle, 2nd place wins $500 and 3rd place wins $250.

Paint is also $100 per person. All prices include tasty bites and libations, or attendees can purchase a food-and-drink-only pass for $30. Meeting and eating begins at 6 p.m. with dealin’ or painting kicking off at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. 

This impactful event is presented by LP Insurance with support from Nevada Payroll Services. For more information or to reserve a spot for “Paint or Poker for a Purpose,” visit renorodeofoundation.org. Registration deadline is Feb. 27.

Tags

Recommended for you