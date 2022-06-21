Nurses at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev., will hold a strike for one day on June 23, 2022, to protest what organizers say are the administration’s refusal to address RNs’ deep concerns about patient care and safe staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee (CNA/NNOC) on Tuesday.
This follows a nearly unanimous strike authorization vote on April 22, 2022. Nurses have given advance notice to the hospital for their strike.
“Saint Mary’s used to be a place nurses like me aspired to work,” said Katie Dawson, an RN in Saint Mary’s critical care unit. “But mismanagement is driving talented nurses away from our facility. The best way to fix this is for management to listen to nurses because we know what this hospital needs to succeed.”
Officials say Saint Mary’s nurses have been in negotiations since October 2021 for a new contract with little to no movement on key issues. The RNs urge management to agree to a contract that provides:
- Major investments in nurse staffing to safely staff Saint Mary’s
- Adequate supplies of basic medical equipment and supplies, including personal protective equipment, medical devices, and basic essentials
- Improved working conditions that will slow the tide of staff attrition
- Wages and benefits that are competitive with surrounding community standards to retain and recruit experienced nurses
We’re hopeful management will hear us on the strike line,” said Bethany Want, RN, who works in the postpartum unit. “So many talented nurses have left Saint Mary’s because of the administration’s mismanagement and failures. It’s time for management to do better and come to the table to solve these problems.”
CNA/NNOC represents more than 500 nurses at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
We have reached out to Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center for comment.