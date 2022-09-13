With the fall flu season on the horizon and the persistence of COVID-19 in Washoe County, it’s an important time to prioritize community health and wellness.
To that end, the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its offices behind Reno Town Mall (4065 South Virginia St., Suite 101).
“We’re pleased to offer so many diverse practitioners, experts, information, and resources to our members and to anyone attending our Health & Wellness Fair,” says Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver.
“We hope this event will stimulate everyone’s interest in self-care and how to be mindful of others’ health, as well.”
The fair will be held outdoors in the Chamber parking lot, and will feature: - Local health and wellness providers
- A free vaccination clinic with flu and COVID-19 vaccines
- Information on affordable health, vision, dental, and life insurance plans
- Health assessments (e.g. blood pressure, blood glucose, vision, etc.)
The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Prominence Health Plan, Saint Mary’s Health Network and Fitness Center, The ROW, Renown Health, Clark And Associates, Donor Network West, and Immunize Nevada to provide free health and wellness services, as well as present the fair at no cost to all attendees.
The Reno+Sparks Chamber hopes its health fair will serve to strengthen ties between the business community and health and wellness, providing access to key services and encouraging employers and employees alike to partner in prioritizing health.
The Chamber is no stranger to the healthcare space, as it provides an Association Health Plan – as well as vision, dental, and life insurance plans – for its member organizations, not only in the Reno-Sparks area, but in Nevada’s rural communities, as well.
For more information about the Health and Wellness Fair, and to register for free, click here 2022 Reno+Sparks Chamber Health and Wellness Fair Tickets, Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite