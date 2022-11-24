On Thanksgiving Day 2022, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission was handing out free thanksgiving meals for those who may not have a family gathering to attend.
Dinner was served to those in need from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mission at 355 record St. in Reno.
Local Senior Centers and family housing apartments were also invited to join.
Volunteers helped serve:
- 100 turkeys
- 800 lbs. of mashed potatoes
- 500 lbs. of stuffing
- 500 lbs. of vegetables
- 15 gallons of gravy and finishing off with,
- 600 pieces of pie with 4 gallons of whipped cream
Food Services Manager Paul Parent said, “When this event is said and done, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will serve about 1,000 hungry men, women and children all over the Reno community.”