There's a converted white house with viney iron columns on California Avenue. It's now home to a doctor's office and a wedding planner, but in the 1930s, it was the most expensive home in Reno - designed by a black architect, Paul Revere Williams.
The Luella Garvey house is not his only work in Reno. He also fashioned the Lear Theater downtown and the Rafael Herman House at San Rancho Rafael Regional Park.
It's physical reminders like Williams' buildings that Reno-Sparks National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Patricia Gallimore says she likes to think of as monuments to African American culture and history in Reno, especially on Juneteenth.
When the Luella Garvey house went up for sale, "I was like, gosh I wish I could buy that, and just have it as a museum," Gallimore told 2 News on Monday.
Now that Juneteenth is celebrating its first year as a state holiday in Nevada, she said it's a reminder to take the time to understand the history behind the day.
When President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, the news didn't travel immediately. African Americans in Texas remained enslaved.
“For two and a half years, folks didn’t know that they were free," Gallimore said, later adding, “Yes you have another holiday, you know, Juneteenth or Freedom Day or Jubilee, but that was a celebration of folks being free, you think about it, most folks don’t have to think about being free.”
Gallimore said it's a day to celebrate, and a day to open up conversations about race and culture.
“I can even remember as a child my mom telling me that she would carry my older brother in the cotton fields in Texas on her back, and working in other folks’ homes and fixing their meals," Gallimore said. "She wasn’t enslaved, but she still was working in cotton fields.”
She went on, “We were brought over on ships, stripped of our culture, our tribes – I can’t trace my roots back to my tribe in Africa.”
Taking time to understand Juneteenth is an important piece of American history, Gallimore said.
“We had to learn about the Fourth of July, the declaration, the independence of America. Learn about the independence of a people that were living in America. That’s powerful. That’s really strong," she said.
But not all Juneteenth discussions have to be heavy or serious.
Stirring a pot of collard greens on her stovetop, Gallimore recalled when her mother used to grow collards in their garden and serve them up for family dinners. It's a dish that African American families made while enslaved, and later as a meal that impoverished Black families could afford. Now in her household, it's a delicacy.
Birthday streamers hanging from her walls, Gallimore said she's making the dish as a present for her husband. She added that the trick to good collard greens is lots of garlic and patience. They have to simmer all day to get tender.
It's conversations as simple as that - how and why an African American family makes their collard greens - that open up doors, Gallimore said.
“Make it light. Make it fun. Don’t make it so serious, because it’s not that serious. Folks are just folks," she said. "And we’re all just trying to live together. We all just have different paths to getting into where we need to be, but it doesn’t mean that trail won’t lead us to the same place.”