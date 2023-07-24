The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority is starting on the next phase of construction at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Under the MoreRNO Infrastructure Program, this next project starts development on the airport’s Loop Road. The Loop Road comprises both the inner and outer travel lanes used for passenger pick-up and drop- off. RNO says this project will improve safety and security, fully meet ADA requirements and preserve critical infrastructure by reconstructing and repaving the six lanes.
Development will start on the inner lanes, closest to the Terminal. After completion, the project will then switch to the outer lanes, set to begin in spring 2024.
Additionally, the Ticketing Hall expansion continues through this construction phase. RNO says during the coming months, passengers can expect to see significant changes in the Terminal Lobby, which includes the main entrance, moving from its current location, under the Skybridge.
During this phase, passengers can also prepare for the Skybridge to be inaccessible through the parking garage, detouring traffic to the lower level for access to the Terminal.
(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)