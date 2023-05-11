The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is asking those planning to travel over Mother's Day to plan ahead.
RNO is expecting approximately 13,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days. The busiest days are estimated to be May 11 & 15.
The airport says it surpassed 600 overflow spots on Mother's Day weekend last year.
They're expecting similar travel trends this year.
They're asking those who plan to park at the airport to give themselves extra time to find a spot.
They're also encouraging folks to use their real-time parking availability online.