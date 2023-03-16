reno airport.PNG
Reno-Tahoe International Airport

This weekend marks the official start of Spring Break and Reno-Tahoe International Airport will see an increase in passenger traffic through mid-April.

RNO is expecting approximately 14,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.

RNO offers these travel tips:

* Arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure.

* Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns. Watch for construction and overflow lot signage.

* Take advantage of the Free Waiting Lot, located just minutes from the airport, when waiting for travelers.

* Visit www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability and flight status updates.

