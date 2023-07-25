It’s hard not to notice all the construction happening at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, but while they’re still in Phase 1 of construction, which is not yet complete, they’re now quickly jumping into Phase 2 to keep the construction ball rolling.
Phase 2 encompasses the loop that makes up the inner and outer driving lanes. With all the changes, travelers may notice some differences during construction as they go in and out of the airport trying to catch their next flight.
The Airport Authority says this first half of the year has been the busiest since 2008. And while they’ve seen an influx in passengers, it reminds them why they started construction in the first place, why they need more space, amenities and updates to the airport including new safety features and becoming fully ADA compliant.
During Phase 2 the Sky Bridge, connecting the parking garage to the airport, will be closed. Passengers won’t be able to access the terminal unless they’re on the lower level of the airport.
The airport will also be moving forward with their Ticketing Hall Project.
"We're going to be tearing up the floors putting in new tile, and that’s also going to affect passengers in the way that we are going to be moving our main entrance. It's going to be moving a little bit south so not too much of an impact there but it is moving," Nicolle Staten, the Public Affairs Coordinator for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said.
She also tells us the new floors are one of the things the airport is most excited for the passengers to experience. She describes the current "clickity-clack when you're moving with your luggage… and to hear that nice smooth surface I think is going to be really exciting."
The Airport Authority hopes for the flooring to be completed in about 2 months, however the roads should be complete sometime in the spring of 2024. They also said they’re going for a modern mountain theme.
With so many changes, the airport wants passengers to keep in mind to get to the airport early if you have a flight to catch to avoid any possible delays construction may cause.