Viva Las Vegas! The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) announced that Spirit Airlines is the latest airline to serve our region with two daily flights between Las Vegas and Reno.
Beginning August 10, Spirit will offer twice daily flights between RNO and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas.
“We are excited to join the Spirit family,” said Shaun Carey, Chairman of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “The additional flights on Spirit Airlines from RNO to LAS will provide more options for our region, which is great news for northern Nevada. Reno-Tahoe continues to attract more air service, with people wanting to explore what our region has to offer, as well as fly out of RNO to conveniently get to the destination of their choice.”
Not only is this a record number of airlines serving RNO, but among cities with a population size similar to that of Reno-Sparks, RNO is said to offer the highest number of airlines to its passengers.
“We’ve had our eye on Reno for a long time, and we’re excited to bring More Go to the market in the form of affordable daily flights to Las Vegas. We believe our high value flights will be a very attractive alternative to driving between the cities, and we can’t wait to start service at The Biggest Little City in the World this summer,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.