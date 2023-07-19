The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says it reached a new milestone in the first half of 2023 with the highest passenger numbers in 15 years.
In the first six months, the airport served 2.18 million passengers, an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period in 2019.
The upward trend of passenger traffic is expected to continue through the summer.
And looking ahead to next month - United Airlines will start offering nonstop flights from Newark to Reno to support the high volume of passengers heading to Burning Man festival.
RNO says it currently offers 62 daily departures to 21 nonstop destinations on 11 airlines.
(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority)