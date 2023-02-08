Reno Tahoe shared their 2022 room and lodging numbers and they say revenue set some historical records for the area.
The lodging and room tax statistics show that last year's total is the most taxable room revenue ever recorded in a calendar year.
The 2022 total revenue was nearly $468 million - which was up 11.3% over the totals in 2021.
Last year also had four of the five all-time revenue-producing months for Reno Tahoe as well.
June, July, August, and September all made the top five list of all-time revenue producing months historically, but July of 2021 still sits at the top of that all-time record list.
Here's a list of previous monthly records:
February $31,286,558 (2020 - $31,144,994)
March $35,427,078 (2019 - $30,258,098)
April $39,677,765 (2021 - $32,406,826)
May $38,117,814 (2019 - $34,884,475)
June $47,573,319 (2021 - $45,317,551)
August $49,044,007 (2019 - $46,663,912)
September $49,750,287 (2018 - $42,554,492)
October $37,486,639 (2021 - $35,235,666)
December $32,187,502 (2021 - $32,088,533)
Reno Tahoe’s Historical Top 5 Months of Taxable Room Revenue:
1) July 2021 $53,830,709
2) July 2022 $50,830,556
3) September 2022 $49,750,287
4) August 2022 $49,044,007
5) June 2022 $47,573,319
(Reno Tahoe contributed to this report)