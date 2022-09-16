To help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado brought a series of bilingual community positivity signs to Wells Avenue.
A total of 20 community positivity signs in English and Spanish were installed along Wells Avenue between Roberts Street and Grand Canyon Boulevard.
The signs were originally created to uplift the community during the initial hardships of the pandemic.
The City of Reno later explored having the signs in different languages throughout the community.
A longstanding neighborhood, rich in culture, Wells Avenue today is most notably home to several vibrant Latino businesses, eateries, and a hub for community events.
“Estoy orgulloso (I’m proud) of this ongoing work and am happy to see these bilingual signs installed on Wells Avenue as Hispanic Heritage Month commences,” said Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado. “It’s the little things that can impact someone’s day and create a welcoming comunidad (community).This is one of many opportunities to highlight the amazing international community that makes Reno the Biggest Little City in the World.”
“Given the neighborhood’s history and current demographics, we identified this corridor as a kick-off location,” said City of Reno Chief Equity and Community Relationships Officer, Cynthia Esparza. “We look forward to the ongoing work in further strengthening relationships with all members of our community.”
It was important for the City of Reno to install the positivity signs in time for the annual commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month and Fiesta on Wells, an annual event celebrating Latin American cultures in Northern Nevada.
