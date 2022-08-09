A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County.
NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450 flat-bed truck south when she drove off the roadway, overcorrected, went across the highway and off the left side of the roadway causing the truck to roll over.
NSP says Coffield was partially thrown from the truck. She died on scene.
Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.