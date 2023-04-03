The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a woman from Reno has been found guilty of possession with intent to sell, trafficking of a controlled substance, and owning or possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.
In August of 2022, Reno Police Department detectives received a report that Lameda White's husband, Don Duprise White, was selling drugs in Washoe County.
Based on this information, an investigation was initiated.
On September 17, 2022, Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) conducted a traffic stop on I-80 eastbound near Boomtown of a vehicle occupied by both of the Whites.
During the stop, a WCSO K9 alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
In the search of the vehicle, detectives located a black Smith & Wesson handgun and five (5) pounds of methamphetamine.
The Whites were arrested and Don White ultimately pled guilty to one count of trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance over 100 grams and sentenced last December to 20 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 8.
The case against Lameda White proceeded to trial.
At the trial, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Michael Vieta-Kabell presented the jury with evidence that Ms. White, who was driving the vehicle, initially lied to officers to conceal the fact that she was coming from California.
Attorney Vieta-Kabell went on to present the jury with evidence that the Defendant had been convicted in Washoe County previously for possessing methamphetamine for sales after having just returned from Stockton. Jurors were also presented with testimony and evidence of the large amounts of cash, firearms paraphernalia, and packaging materials recovered from a search of the defendant’s apartment.
Sentencing for all charges is slated for May 30, 2023.