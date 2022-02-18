The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Brenda C. Vallez, 59 from Reno was found guilty for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI).
The jury deliberated for several hours before finding Vallez guilty on one count of DUI with a Prior Felony.
Vallez is scheduled to be sentenced later this year and faces up to 15 years in prison and a possible $5,000 fine.
Vallez was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) in December 2019 after being seen driving in the area of Willow Street in South Reno.
RPD officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they witnessed Vallez drive into the area and exit her car.
Vallez exhibited signs of intoxication and subsequent sobriety testing resulted in her being arrested.
A records check located a prior felony DUI conviction in Washoe County. Deputy District Attorney Tyler Alton filed formal criminal charges against Vallez.