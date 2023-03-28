A Reno woman who made false statements when she purchased multiple firearms that were bought for her son, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
In December 2022, a jury found Gail Manney (48) guilty of illegal acquisition of firearms.
According to court documents, on April 21, 2021, Manney illegally purchased seven firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee for her son — who is a convicted felon and is prohibited by law from buying and possessing firearms. At the time of purchase, Manney completed a federal firearms transaction form representing that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.
“Buying a firearm for someone who is a prohibited person — be it a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or a stranger — is a serious offense and a violation of federal law,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Our office and ATF combine resources to ensure firearms do not end up in the hands of prohibited persons.”
“Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson. “The act of willfully providing a prohibited person with a firearm by purchasing the firearm on their behalf puts firearms in the hands of criminal organizations and violent criminals which presents a grave threat to the safety of our communities. It is a federal crime to conduct the act of straw purchasing and ATF will continue to work with our prosecutorial partners to ensure that straw purchasers are held accountable.”
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.
The ATF investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorneys Megan Rachow and Andrew Keenan prosecuted the case.
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)