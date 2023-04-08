Rain or shine, the Riverside Farmer's Market is open every Saturday morning, providing locally grown and crafted goods as Reno's only year-round farmer's market.
Now that that the weather is starting to warm up, people were out supporting some of their favorite local vendors.
"We're a huge farmer's market family. We love to buy local. We love to support local farmers and local creators," Elizabeth Arentsen said.
"They're all so fantastic! Everyone here sells really fantastic products, so you really can't go wrong with any of the choices either," Niko Johns shared.
The market features a variety of goods for people to choose from, from dog treats to farm-fresh eggs, to baked goods and everything in between.
The weekly market encourages people to bring the whole family, including their pets.
You can check out the Riverside Farmer's Market every Saturday morning at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center (925 Riverside Dr., Reno) from 9 a.m. to noon.
Learn more here: ABOUT | Farmers Market (renofarmersmarket.com)