Renown Health says it lost about $110 million for Fiscal Year 2022.
It released this statement to 2 News:
"Most healthcare organizations across the country, including Renown Health, continue to experience labor shortages, high prices for supplies, and cost increases to treat sicker patients over longer stays that have dramatically increased hospital expenses. Renown is taking proactive steps to recover from an estimated $110 million in financial losses for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022. Embracing our vision to improve the health of our community, we are making substantial changes to adapt to a new reality. Renown Health leaders have been vigilant and aggressive over the last several months in managing hospital operations, expenses and our overall cost structure. Renown continues to actively implement new models of care, both in our health and healthcare divisions, to add value, reduce costs, help our community and to sustain our organization for the future."