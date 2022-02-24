Renown Health is looking for patient monitor technicians to staff their Transfer and Operations Center (RTOC) in Reno.
Monitor technicians work closely with doctors to facilitate patient throughput logistics, bed placement, and support services for telehealth home monitoring.
Renown says the recently opened center is drastically improving efficiency in their health care system.
“Similar to how air traffic controllers manage traffic in and out of airports, the Renown Transfer and Operations Center team sees a birds-eye view of what’s happening across our entire integrated delivery system,” said RTOC Director Melanie Morris.
Patient monitor technicians make an average of $16.36 an hour and positions are available on day and night shifts. Renown Health also offers benefits including health insurance, tuition reimbursement and childcare services.
The position is posted as Hospital Operations Coordinator at the link below.