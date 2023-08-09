With school just days away in Washoe County, Renown is reminding families to be aware of their children's mental health.
They encourage children to turn to their parents if they need help and for parents to open a comfortable space for their kids to talk to them.
"I would encourage that families if they see any acute changes in their children's behavior or mood that they are not only talking to their kids about what might be happening and any concerns that they have in a nonjudgmental way, in a supportive way," said Dr. José Cucalón Calderón, General Pediatrician for Renown Children's Hospital Moana.
While the pandemic provided challenges all across the globe, it had a major impact on children's mental health.
"Our kids were at home for two years without being able to see their peers, their friends to feel that they were in belonging to something," Dr. Calderón said.
With the pandemic adding more mental health issues for kids, families started being more open about discussing it.
"There has been an increased awareness in families to try and be mindful and looking for symptoms due to mental health and being able to talk to us earlier, rather than waiting for their child to be in crisis," Dr. Calderón said.
He said social media plays a big role in kid's mental wellbeing for better and worse.
Social media can bring a sense of community, but if kids overuse it they can start to feel more alone.
He believes a balance will come to a benefit.
"Demonizing social media, I don't know if it would be the right thing for us to do now, but what I do know is that we should try and decrease it as much as possible and then encourage for kids to get in activities that don't involve a screen," Dr. Calderón said.
Renown said signs that parents should look out for with their kids include changes in behavior, outbursts, changes in weight and appetite or losing passion in things that made them happy.
They also said exercise, sleep, and talking through it can help them with their mental wellbeing.
If things get worse, Dr. Calderón advises to visit your primary medical care provider.
"I would recommend getting an assessment and then what the assessment team has done an evaluation with the child they will talk to the parent about what their options would be," Dr. Calderón said.
While mental health issues began to rise during pandemic, he said that things have improved.
"The good thing is things have gotten a little bit better," Dr. Calderón said. "Being open about children having mental health needs and being able to offer not only some support both at home and at school."
If you feel your child's mental health has worsen to where they may be a danger to themselves or others, you can contact the emergency suicide hotline number 988.