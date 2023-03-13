Renown Health announced the appointment of William “Bill” Plauth, MD, MMM, CPE as Chief Medical Officer for Renown Health, effective April 3, 2023.
“I am excited to have Dr. Plauth join our team," said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Renown Health. “Dr. Plauth is a distinguished physician with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Plauth’s extensive commitment to service is in alignment with our mission, vision, and values. He is a goal-oriented, collaborative executive who brings a depth of experience to Renown Health and to our community. He inspires others with his intelligence and proven abilities to engage others in advancing clinical quality and performance. I look forward to the strides our health system will make in helping people live better and healthier lives under his leadership.”
In his role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Plauth will be responsible for continuous quality improvement, effective clinical resource management and serve as a liaison for organized medical staff activities. He will partner with nursing leadership to actively support performance improvement, risk management, and efficient resource utilization linked to evidence-based medicine. He will listen and foster a close relationship between and among physicians, management, and clinical staff. As CMO, Dr. Plauth will provide expertise, coordination, and leadership in support of elected medical staff leaders and partner with UNR Med leadership to ensure a positive training environment across Renown Health.
“As a physician, I have always been humbled by the trust our patients and their families invest in all of us as a healthcare team,” says Bill Plauth, MD. “Over the years, to fulfill that trust, I have enjoyed engaging with my colleagues across clinical teams to adopt innovative approaches that respect those who do the work and to promote ease of practice. Such collaboration makes it possible for us to provide top-notch, compassionate care that addresses our patients' unique challenges and to improve their health and quality of life. At the end of the day, it is the people that make the difference.
Dr. Plauth adds, “I am delighted to join Renown Health, which as a not-for-profit, charitable health care organization has a long history of compassionate service. I look forward to working with my new medical, nursing, and administrative colleagues as we fulfill our mission of making a genuine difference in the health and wellbeing of the people and communities we serve.”
Renown Health has more than 7,200 employees and serves Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and Northeast California. The system includes Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Renown Rehabilitation Hospital and Renown Children’s Hospital. Renown also has over 50 medical group, urgent care, and outpatient imaging practices. Hometown Health is the insurance division of Renown Health and is northern Nevada’s largest local, not-for- profit health insurance company that provides wide-ranging medical coverage.
Since 2014, Dr. Plauth has provided clinical leadership at Centura Health (CO), first serving as Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, and then for the last four years as Chief Medical Officer for Centura Penrose & St. Francis Hospitals in Colorado Springs. He was responsible for clinical quality, high reliability patient safety initiatives, process improvement, pharmacy, care management, infection control and medical staff services. Formerly, Dr. Plauth served for fourteen years with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM, first as a hospitalist and then with concurrent roles that included Chief of Staff; Medical Director, Clinical Informatics; Medical Director, Palliative Care and Acting Chief Medical Officer for Quality and Medical Staff Affairs.
Board certified in both Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Care, Dr. Plauth is a leader in quality improvement, patient safety and clinical informatics. He has also served as a medical director of a Long-Term Care and Skilled Nursing Center.
Dr. Plauth received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, and his Medical Doctorate from Emory University in Atlanta with a sub-internship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He completed his internship and residency at University of California San Francisco, where he also served as Chief Resident.
(Renown Health)