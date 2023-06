The median price for an existing single-family home here in Northern Nevada is down about 8% from the same time last year.

Sierra Nevada Realtors says the average price in May stood at a little over $514,000.

The group says its seeing more buyers moving to rural counties outside of the Reno-Sparks area.

They tell us these areas are allowing buyers to buy a home at a lower median price - and also choose from a larger pool of homes.