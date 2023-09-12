A person is in custody after authorities say a weapon was found near Western Nevada College in Fallon.
University Police says the campus was placed on a temporary lockdown on Tuesday.
Police say an unidentified person in connection with the incident is in police custody and there is no threat to the campus.
WNC's Fallon Campus was previously on lockdown this morning due to reports of a weapon near campus. At this time, the subject in this case has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the WNC Fallon Campus. #SeeSomethingSaySomething #UPDNC pic.twitter.com/4R4Kt6MdOJ— University Police Department-Northern Command (@uofnevadapolice) September 12, 2023