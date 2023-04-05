A bill aimed at creating legal protections for abortion patients and providers is moving forward in the Nevada Legislature.
Senate Bill 131 passed committee Wednesday afternoon.
Among the provisions outlined in the bill:
-Prohibiting heath care licensing boards from disqualifying from licensure or disciplining a person for providing or assisting in the provision of certain reproductive health care services
-Prohibiting the Governor from surrendering or issuing an arrest warrant for a person charged in another state with a criminal violation related to certain reproductive health care services
-Prohibiting state agencies from assisting in certain investigations and proceedings initiated in other states related to certain reproductive health care services
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro writes, "With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we have watched as many states, including some of our neighbors, moved to impose draconian restrictions on reproductive care. Senate Bill 131 will protect Nevada health care providers and people traveling here for urgent, necessary health care, and I am excited we are one step closer to getting it to the Governor's desk to sign."
2 News has reached out to the Nevada GOP for comment but have not heard back.
You can read the full text of the bill here.